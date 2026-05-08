Nintendo forecasts 16.5 million annual Switch 2 sales, hikes prices

TOKYO, May 8 : Nintendo said on Friday it expects to sell 16.5 million Switch 2 units in the financial year ending March 2027 and for operating profit to rise 2.7 per cent to 370 billion yen ($2.36 billion).

• Sold 19.9 million Switch 2 units in the financial year ended March 31.

• Nintendo revises manufacturers' suggested retail prices of Japanese-language Switch 2 to 59,980 yen from 49,980 yen.

• Also planning price increases for Switch 2 in U.S., Canada and Europe effective September 1.

• President Shuntaro Furukawa says rising prices of components including memory and exchange rates among factors in decision to raise prices.

• Furukawa says Switch 2 profitability will be roughly unchanged from last financial year with price hikes.

• Nintendo says rising cost of components, particularly memory, and tariffs will add roughly 100 billion yen to costs this financial year.

• Nintendo reported annual operating profit rose 27.5 per cent to 360.1 billion yen last financial year, below analyst estimates.

• Investors are concerned about potential impact of memory price surge on margins.

• Switch 2 games pipeline is seen as thin.

• Concerns have weighed on Nintendo's shares.

• Nintendo has scored hit with "Pokemon Pokopia".

• Latest "Super Mario" movie is popular with audiences despite critical drubbing.

($1 = 156.8200 yen)