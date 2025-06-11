Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nintendo Switch 2 smashes record as company's fastest-selling console
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Nintendo Switch 2 smashes record as company's fastest-selling console

Nintendo Switch 2 smashes record as company's fastest-selling console
FILE PHOTO: A person in a Luigi hat plays on a Switch while waiting outside the Nintendo Store for the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 in New York City, U.S., June 4, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
11 Jun 2025 12:38PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's Nintendo said on Wednesday it had sold more than 3.5 million Switch 2 units in the first four days after its launch, making the console the company's fastest-selling gaming device to date.

Last month, the Kyoto-based company forecast Switch 2 sales would reach 15 million during the current financial year ending next March.

"Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go," Nintendo of America President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Bowser said in a statement.

Nintendo has sold 152 million Switch devices since it was first launched in 2017, creating a games juggernaut with titles including "The Legend of Zelda" and COVID-19 pandemic breakout hit "Animal Crossing: New Horizons".

The more powerful second-generation version, which went on sale on June 5, bears many similarities with its predecessor but offers a larger screen and improved graphics. It is sold with titles including "Mario Kart World".

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement