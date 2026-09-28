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NIO inks battery-swapping deal with Geely, values energy unit at $2.4 billion
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Business

NIO inks battery-swapping deal with Geely, values energy unit at $2.4 billion

NIO inks battery-swapping deal with Geely, values energy unit at $2.4 billion

A logo of the Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO appears at the company’s booth at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China), in Beijing, China April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

28 Sep 2026 07:56AM
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Sept 28 : Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO said on Monday it entered into definitive agreements with subsidiaries of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in connection with a transaction involving their battery-swapping and charging businesses.

Under the deal, a Geely subsidiary will invest 640 million yuan in cash and contribute its battery-swapping business to acquire a stake in NIO Power, NIO's battery-swapping and charging unit.

The transaction values NIO Power at a post-money valuation of about 16 billion yuan ($2.38 billion).

($1 = 6.7128 Chinese yuan)

Source: Reuters
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