Nissan and Honda may call off merger talks, Asahi newspaper says

TOKYO: Japanese automakers Honda and Nissan may call off merger talks, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Wednesday (Feb 5), citing multiple sources, a move that would raise questions about the next steps for hard-hit Nissan.

The boards of both manufacturers will meet separately in the near future to discuss potentially calling off the merger talks, the newspaper said. For Honda, the talks were not progressing as the bigger automaker had hoped, Asahi said.

Honda had sounded out Nissan about becoming a subsidiary, an idea that Nissan had strongly opposed, the Asahi said. Public broadcaster NHK had previously reported that Honda had sounded out Nissan about becoming a subsidiary.

A Honda spokesperson was not immediately available outside of normal working hours.

A Nissan spokesperson said that discussions were ongoing between the companies and that there would be an announcement after finalising their direction in mid-February, as previously announced.