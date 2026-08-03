Nissan books operating profit for fourth quarter in a row

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Aug 3 : Nissan reported an operating profit for a fourth consecutive quarter on Monday, as improvements in controlling costs and a weaker yen offset lower sales volumes globally and higher raw material prices.

Operating income for the three months ended June totalled 77.9 billion yen ($497 million), compared with a median forecast of 7.5 billion yen profit in a poll of eight analysts surveyed by LSEG and a 79.1 billion yen loss in the same period a year earlier.

Japan's fourth-largest automaker maintained its operating profit forecast for the full year at 200 billion yen.

($1 = 156.7500 yen)