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Nissan books operating profit for fourth quarter in a row
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Nissan books operating profit for fourth quarter in a row

Nissan books operating profit for fourth quarter in a row

Japan’s national flag is reflected on a logo of Nissan Motor Co. at its headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

03 Aug 2026 04:32PM
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YOKOHAMA, Japan, Aug 3 : Nissan reported an operating profit for a fourth consecutive quarter on Monday, as improvements in controlling costs and a weaker yen offset lower sales volumes globally and higher raw material prices.

Operating income for the three months ended June totalled 77.9 billion yen ($497 million), compared with a median forecast of 7.5 billion yen profit in a poll of eight analysts surveyed by LSEG and a 79.1 billion yen loss in the same period a year earlier.

Japan's fourth-largest automaker maintained its operating profit forecast for the full year at 200 billion yen.

($1 = 156.7500 yen)

Source: Reuters
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