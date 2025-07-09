Logo
Nissan has halted production of three models for Canada at two US plants, Nikkei reports
FILE PHOTO: 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is unveiled at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/ File Photo

09 Jul 2025 08:07AM (Updated: 09 Jul 2025 09:49AM)
TOKYO :Nissan Motor has suspended production of three vehicle models for Canada at its Tennessee and Mississippi plants amid mutual tariffs imposed by the U.S. and Canada on auto exports, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

The production halt, which began in May, affects the Pathfinder and Murano SUVs made in Tennessee and the Frontier pickup trucks produced in Mississippi, the report said.

Nissan was not immediately able to comment on the report, a spokesperson said.

The Trump administration imposed 25 per cent additional tariffs on auto imports in April, prompting Canada to implement retaliatory tariffs. Mazda Motor also halted Canada-bound production at its Alabama plant while boosting production for the U.S. market, the company said in May.

Nissan shares were trading down 3.0 per cent by mid-morning in Tokyo, underperforming a 0.14 per cent fall in the benchmark Nikkei index.

Source: Reuters
