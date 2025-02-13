Nissan and Honda end merger talks, scuttling US$60 billion deal

YOKOHAMA: Japan's Nissan and Honda ended talks to create an auto group worth US$60 billion on Thursday (Feb 13), pitching Nissan into greater uncertainty although the automakers promised to continue to collaborate on electric vehicles.

The talks had been complicated by growing differences, in particular by a proposal from Honda that Nissan become a subsidiary, sources have said.

The two had sought to join forces to better combat the disruption now being wrought by fast-rising Chinese electric vehicle makers.

Nissan shareholder Renault said that the terms of the proposed merger, including the lack of any premium, were unacceptable.

Renault's statement added that it welcomes Nissan's decision to focus on its turnaround plan.

Nissan, Japan's third-largest automaker is in many ways the most troubled of legacy carmakers, having never fully recovered from the years of crisis and management turmoil sparked by the 2018 arrest and ouster of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.