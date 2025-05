TOKYO :Nissan is preparing plans to close two car assembly plants in Japan, namely its Oppama plant and its subsidiary Nissan Shatai's Shonan plant, as the Japanese automaker restructures, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Saturday.

Overseas, Nissan is considering a plan to end vehicle production at plants in South Africa, India and Argentina, and close two factories in Mexico, Yomiuri said.

Nissan representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.