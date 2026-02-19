Nissan to recall about 643,000 SUVs in US over engine, gear issues, NHTSA says 

Feb 19 : Nissan is recalling 642,698 Rogue SUVs in the U.S. as part of two separate recalls, over issues that could cause loss of drive power, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.

Nissan is recalling 318,781 Rogue SUVs over broken throttle body gears, the regulator said.

Separately, the Japanese automaker is recalling 323,917 Rogue SUVs due to damaged engine bearings, which could lead to the discharge of hot oil, increasing the risk of an engine fire and loss of drive power.

The regulator suggested that dealers reprogram engine-control software and replace the affected components if needed, as a remedy for both the recalls.