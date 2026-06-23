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Nissan shareholders reject appointment of external director Nagai to board
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Nissan shareholders reject appointment of external director Nagai to board

Nissan shareholders reject appointment of external director Nagai to board

Nissan logo is seen atop of a building at Nissan Motor's Oppama plant in Yokosuka, Tokyo, Japan May 23, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato

23 Jun 2026 11:51AM
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June 23 : Nissan Motor shareholders did not approve the appointment of long-serving outside director Motoo Nagai to the Japanese automaker's board on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
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