Nissan shareholders reject appointment of external director Nagai to board

June 23 : Nissan Motor shareholders did not approve the appointment of long-serving outside director Motoo Nagai to the Japanese automaker's board on Tuesday.
Source: Reuters
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June 23 : Nissan Motor shareholders did not approve the appointment of long-serving outside director Motoo Nagai to the Japanese automaker's board on Tuesday.
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