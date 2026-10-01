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Nokia and Iceye to make low-orbit satellite systems for defence, security
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Nokia and Iceye to make low-orbit satellite systems for defence, security

Nokia and Iceye to make low-orbit satellite systems for defence, security

Finnish technology and telecommunication company Nokia's headquarters in Espoo, Finland, October 28, 2025. Lehtikuva/Seppo Samuli via REUTERS/File Photo

01 Oct 2026 03:04PM (Updated: 01 Oct 2026 03:30PM)
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OSLO, Oct 1 : Nokia and Iceye will develop satellite communications systems for governments and defence contractors, supporting missions from military and border security to emergency services and disaster response, the companies said on Thursday.

The partnership will deliver secure, sovereign and high-performance broadband low Earth orbit (LEO) communications systems, with the first satellites expected to be launched in 2028, the companies said in a statement.

"Built on trusted European technology, the jointly developed satellite communications systems will give nations ownership and control of the satellites, ground segment and terminals," Nokia and Iceye said.

Among rivals in low Earth orbit systems is Starlink, owned by US group SpaceX.

Source: Reuters
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