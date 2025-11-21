Logo
Nokia plans $4 billion AI investment in the United States
FILE PHOTO: Finnish technology and telecommunication company Nokia's headquarters in Espoo, Finland, October 28, 2025. Lehtikuva/Seppo Samuli via REUTERS

21 Nov 2025 11:16PM (Updated: 21 Nov 2025 11:27PM)
STOCKHOLM :Finland's Nokia said on Friday it plans to invest $4 billion in research, development and production in the United States to accelerate innovation in artificial intelligence network connectivity.

The telecom equipment maker said it was announcing the investment in collaboration with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Our expanded investment will help strengthen the nation's capacity to deliver greater security, productivity, and prosperity through AI-optimised connectivity at scale," Nokia said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
