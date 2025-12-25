Nvidia to buy AI chip startup Groq for $20 billion, CNBC reports

Dec 24 : ‌Nvidia has agreed to buy Groq, a designer of high-performance artificial intelligence accelerator chips, for $20 billion in cash, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

While the acquisition includes all of Groq's assets, ‌its nascent Groq cloud business ‌is not part of the deal, the report said, citing Alex Davis, CEO of Disruptive, which led the startup's latest financing round.

Groq is a chip startup founded ‍by Jonathan Ross and specializes in producing AI inference chips designed to optimize pre-trained models.

The company more than doubled its valuation ​to $6.9 billion, from $2.8 ‌billion in August last year, following a $750 million funding round in September.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A ​deal for the reported amount would mark ⁠the largest acquisition by ‌Nvidia following its $6.9 billion deal for ​Mellanox Technologies.

Groq is expected to alert its investors about the deal later ‍in the day, CNBC reported.

Nvidia and Groq ⁠did not immediately respond to Reuters request ​for comments.