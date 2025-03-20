Nvidia CEO says orders for 3.6 million Blackwell GPUs exclude Meta

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday that the top four cloud service providers have ordered as many as 3.6 million of its flagship "Blackwell" graphics processors, and that the figure did not include orders from Meta Platforms.

During a question-and-answer session with financial analysts at the company's annual software developer conference in San Jose, California, Huang said the 3.6 million orders "under-represented the demand" since they excluded Meta, smaller cloud providers and startups.