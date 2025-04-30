Nvidia CEO says Trump should revise AI chip export rules, Bloomberg News reports

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said he would like the Trump administration to change the regulations related to exporting AI technology from the U.S. for businesses to better capitalize on future opportunities, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The administration is considering changes to a Biden-era regulation that restricts access to advanced U.S. artificial intelligence chips, including possibly eliminating a tiered system that determines how many chips countries can obtain, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The Framework for Artificial Intelligence Diffusion is set to take effect on May 15 and aims to limit the most powerful AI chips and certain model weights from companies like Nvidia to keep cutting-edge computing within the U.S. and its close allies.

The White House and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

"I'm not sure what the new diffusion rule is going to be, but whatever it turns out to be, it really has to recognize that the world has changed fundamentally since the previous diffusion rule was released," Huang said in a brief meeting with the media, according to the Bloomberg News report.

Earlier in the day, Huang expressed confidence in the company's ability to manufacture chips domestically using the resources available within the U.S., according to an interview by CNBC.