Nvidia, Dell to supply next US Department of Energy supercomputer

BERKELEY, California - :The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said its "Doudna" due in 2026 will use technology from Nvidia and Dell.

The computer, named for Nobel Prize-winning scientist Jennifer Doudna who made key CRISPR gene-editing discoveries, will be housed at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in Berkeley, California.

At an event at the lab attended by Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, officials said that the system will use Nvidia's latest "Vera Rubin" chips built into liquid-cooled servers by Dell and will be used by 11,000 researchers.