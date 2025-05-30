Logo
Business

Nvidia, Dell to supply next US Department of Energy supercomputer
FILE PHOTO: A NVIDIA logo is shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: 3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the Dell logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Nobel laureate in Chemistry 2020, Jennifer Doudna of the US, holds a chair that she signed at the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm, Sweden, December 6, 2022. TT News Agency/Jessica Gow via REUTERS/File Photo
30 May 2025 03:56AM
BERKELEY, California - :The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said its "Doudna" due in 2026 will use technology from Nvidia and Dell.

The computer, named for Nobel Prize-winning scientist Jennifer Doudna who made key CRISPR gene-editing discoveries, will be housed at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in Berkeley, California.

At an event at the lab attended by Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, officials said that the system will use Nvidia's latest "Vera Rubin" chips built into liquid-cooled servers by Dell and will be used by 11,000 researchers.

Source: Reuters
