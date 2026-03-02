Logo
Nvidia to invest $2 billion each in Lumentum, Coherent to bolster AI processors
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of NVIDIA as seen at its corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, California, in May of 2022. Courtesy NVIDIA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

02 Mar 2026 09:13PM (Updated: 02 Mar 2026 09:49PM)
March 2 : Nvidia will invest $2 billion each in photonic product makers Lumentum and Coherent , as it looks to bolster its data center chips with technology that can better cater to the growing need for faster AI processors.

Shares of Lumentum and Coherent were up over 7 per cent in premarket trading after the announcement on Monday.

At its most recent earnings conference, Nvidia executives said the company would use its large cash reserve to invest in the AI ecosystem and help boost the output of models.

Light-based and photonics technology has emerged as a popular choice for chipmakers looking to increase the speed of their chips in an effort to cater to higher inference requirements.

The tie-ups include multibillion-dollar purchase commitments from Nvidia and future capacity and access rights to advanced laser and optical networking products from both Lumentum and Coherent.

The investments will help the companies support research and development, capacity and operations as they build out U.S. manufacturing capabilities.

Source: Reuters
