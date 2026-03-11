Logo
Nvidia to invest $2 billion in AI cloud firm Nebius
Nvidia to invest $2 billion in AI cloud firm Nebius

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nvidia is seen during the Adopt AI International Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 26, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo

11 Mar 2026 08:08PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2026 08:19PM)
March 11 : Nvidia said on Wednesday it will invest $2 billion in artificial intelligence cloud company Nebius, adding to the leading chipmaker's growing list of investments in AI firms.

U.S.-listed shares of Amsterdam-based Nebius jumped nearly 10 per cent in premarket trading.

The companies said the cloud firm would deploy more than 5 gigawatts of data center capacity by the end of 2030. This represents power equivalent to the needs of more than 4 million U.S. households.

"Nebius is building an AI cloud designed for the agentic era," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement, adding the partnership will scale the cloud firm to meet the surging global demand for intelligence.

Source: Reuters
