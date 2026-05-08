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Nvidia to invest up to $2.1 billion in IREN as part of AI data center deal
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Nvidia to invest up to $2.1 billion in IREN as part of AI data center deal

Nvidia to invest up to $2.1 billion in IREN as part of AI data center deal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nvidia is seen during the Adopt AI International Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 26, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo

08 May 2026 06:01AM
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May 7 : Nvidia will invest up to $2.1 billion in data center operator IREN, as part of a broader deal to deploy up to 5 gigawatts of infrastructure to keep up with soaring artificial intelligence demand.

The tie-up, announced on Thursday, underscores the hunger for computing power amid surging adoption of AI, as frontier model developers and Big Tech firms funnel billions to secure capacity.

• Shares of IREN were up around 9 per cent in extended trading. The stock had closed at $56.85 in regular hours.

• IREN has issued to Nvidia a five-year right to buy up to 30 million shares at an exercise price of $70 per share.

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• All four U.S. tech giants reported results last week and signaled AI spending would not slow, with combined outlays set to surpass $700 billion this year.

• Thursday's partnership is intended to accelerate the deployment of large-scale AI factories by combining Nvidia's factory architecture with IREN's infrastructure operations, the companies said.

• Future deployments are expected to focus on IREN's 2-gigawatt Sweetwater campus in Texas.

• IREN last year signed a $9.7 billion cloud deal with Microsoft.

• The company is a so-called "neocloud" - firms that sell cloud computing services built on Nvidia's processors that allow Big Tech to access computing power without building new data centers.

Source: Reuters
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