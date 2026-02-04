Nvidia will consider investing in OpenAI IPO, Huang tells CNBC

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday (Feb 3) that the company would consider investing in OpenAI's next fundraising round and the startup's eventual IPO.

The ChatGPT maker is also nearing a deal to invest US$20 billion in OpenAI as part of its latest funding round, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday (Feb 3), citing people familiar with the matter.

Big Tech companies such as Amazon and investors such as SoftBank Group Corp are racing to forge partnerships with OpenAI, betting that closer ties with the artificial-intelligence startup would give them a competitive edge in the AI race.

Nvidia's contribution is nearly complete, but the deal is not final, and the terms could change, the Bloomberg News report added.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Earlier on Tuesday, Huang told CNBC Nvidia's plans to invest in OpenAI remained on track following recent reports that the deal had been stalled.

The chipmaker had announced plans last September to invest up to US$100 billion in the startup and supply it with data centre chips.

The report comes days after the Wall Street Journal said Nvidia's September plan stalled after the chipmaker expressed doubts about the deal.

"We will invest in the next round," Huang told CNBC's Jim Cramer, calling it the "largest private round ever raised in history".

Nvidia plans to make a "huge" investment in OpenAI, probably its largest ever, Huang said on Saturday, denying he was unhappy with the ChatGPT maker.

OpenAI is looking to raise up to US$100 billion in funding, valuing it at about US$830 billion, Reuters reported previously.

Both companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

OpenAI is unsatisfied with some of Nvidia's latest artificial-intelligence chips and has sought alternatives since last year, potentially complicating the relationship between the two highest-profile players in the AI boom, Reuters reported on Monday.