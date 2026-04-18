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Nvidia rival Cerebras reveals US IPO filing as AI boom drives listings
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Nvidia rival Cerebras reveals US IPO filing as AI boom drives listings

Nvidia rival Cerebras reveals US IPO filing as AI boom drives listings

Startup Cerebras System's new AI supercomputer Andromeda is seen at a data center in Santa Clara, California, U.S. October 2022. Rebecca Lewington/Cerebras Systems/Handout via REUTERS

18 Apr 2026 04:27AM (Updated: 18 Apr 2026 04:33AM)
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April 17 : AI chipmaker Cerebras Systems disclosed its filing for a U.S. initial public offering on Friday, bringing the Nvidia rival closer to the public markets as optimism builds around a broader revival in the listings market.

The company, which develops high-performance processors for artificial intelligence workloads, withdrew its earlier IPO filing in October, days after raising more than $1 billion in a funding round that valued it at $8 billion.

The IPO market is regaining momentum after a brief slowdown in March, when volatility driven by geopolitical tensions and a selloff in technology stocks curbed investor appetite.

A recent pickup in listings suggests companies are returning to the market as sentiment stabilizes, with issuers and bankers betting that the recovery seen earlier this year can extend into the coming months.

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Analysts expect companies tied to the AI market to spearhead tech sector listings, as firms see significant growth potential from the wider adoption of generative AI.

Cerebras is aiming to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CBRS."

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Barclays and UBS are the lead underwriters of the offering.

Source: Reuters
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