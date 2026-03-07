Nvidia sets $4 million target cash bonus for CEO Huang under fiscal 2027 plan

March 6 : Nvidia has adopted a new variable compensation plan for fiscal 2027 that sets a target cash bonus of $4 million for CEO Jensen Huang, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The plan, approved by Nvidia's compensation committee on March 2, ties executive cash bonuses to the achievement of specific revenue goals for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2027.

Huang's total compensation for 2025 was $49.9 million, driven largely by stock awards valued at $38.8 million, according to a regulatory filing in May last year.

The filing comes after Nvidia last month reported better-than-expected results for the January quarter and forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, underscoring expectations that heavy spending by Big Tech on artificial intelligence processors will continue.

The world's most valuable company said it expects fiscal first-quarter sales of $78 billion, plus or minus 2 per cent.