Nvidia shares set for US$280 billion price swing after earnings, options show

NEW YORK: Options traders are pricing in a US$280 billion swing in Nvidia's market value after the company reports second-quarter earnings on Wednesday afternoon (Aug 24), as investors seek fresh insight into the demand driving the technology sector.

The chipmaker's options are pricing in a 5.4 per cent move in either direction on Thursday, a day after the company reports results, which is below the 6.5 per cent move implied ahead of its May earnings report.

The implied move translates to about US$280 billion in market capitalisation - more than the individual market value of about 90 per cent of S&P 500 constituents. The expected move also remains well below Nvidia's historical average price swing of 7.4 per cent over the last 12 quarters, according to analytics firm Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS).

"That shows some complacency for Nvidia, and it means it's getting more predictable," said Matt Amberson, founder of ORATS.

The relatively modest moves reflect a pattern over the past two years in which actual post-earnings stock swings have frequently fallen short of what options markets had priced in, said Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna, a market maker.

"I think the beginning of the AI era when Nvidia was surprising everybody with the huge earnings beats and 10, 15, 20 per cent moves, that's kind of over," said Murphy. "There's just not a huge view that they're going to catch everybody off-guard with some giant beat and the stock's going to really rally."

Nvidia shares on Monday posted a decline for the seventh consecutive trading day, but they have risen 11.7 per cent this year. The S&P 500 is up 11.8 per cent year-to-date and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index has risen 61 per cent.

BROADER MARKET PRESSURES

Nvidia's pullback has come at a time of broad market unease. Concerns over rising energy prices and mounting US government debt have pushed Treasury yields higher, with 30-year yields last week hitting a 19-year high and prompting the Treasury to unveil measures aimed at easing market strains.

Reports that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent could draw on the government's nearly US$1 trillion Treasury General Account to help fund bond buybacks rather than increase issuance sent the 30-year yield a tad lower on Monday, though it still hovered above 5 per cent.

The recent yield surge has hit growth and technology stocks, pushing Wall Street's major stock indexes lower and heightening focus on Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's planned speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week. It may provide clues on how policymakers view the economic outlook, particularly for interest rates.

Against this backdrop, investors will be watching Nvidia's revenue guidance, chip demand, profit margin and whether major cloud providers continue to increase AI-related capital spending. As the dominant supplier of AI chips, Nvidia is viewed as a bellwether for the broader AI trade. Nvidia recently partnered with six major financial institutions on financing platforms targeting more than US$500 billion for AI infrastructure, highlighting the massive capital required as companies and governments race to build data centers for AI workloads.

Nvidia probably has "a pretty good pulse on the hyperscaler capex trajectory. Return on investment from the hyperscalers is really important," said Will Sterling, chief investment officer at TritonPoint Wealth. "That will dictate whether or not they continue to invest with their capex. If that happens, then I think that'll be beneficial from a risk-on perspective in the entire ecosystem."