Nvidia supplier SK Hynix ships samples of next-generation chips to major customers

SEOUL, June 18 : SK Hynix said on Thursday it has shipped samples of its latest high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips to major customers, as the South Korean chipmaker seeks to strengthen its position in the fast-growing AI semiconductor market.

The next-generation 12-layer HBM4E chip reaches speeds of up to 16 gigabits per second per pin and offers over 20 per cent better power efficiency than previous models, the company said.

HBM chips are used in AI chipsets and are crucial components for processors such as those made by Nvidia, helping handle vast data needed to train AI models.

SK Hynix is Nvidia's main HBM supplier, as rivals Samsung and Micron compete.