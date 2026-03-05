Logo
Nvidia will not be able to invest $100 billion in OpenAI due to IPO, CEO Huang says
FILE PHOTO: The logo of NVIDIA as seen at its corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, California, in May of 2022. Courtesy NVIDIA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

05 Mar 2026 02:55AM (Updated: 05 Mar 2026 03:13AM)
March 4 : Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that the opportunity to invest $100 billion in OpenAI is probably not in the cards as the ChatGPT creator is set to go public later this year.

Nvidia has finalized a $30 billion investment in OpenAI, which might be the last time it has the opportunity to "invest in a consequential company like this," Huang said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom conference on Wednesday.

The AI giant's $10 billion investment in Anthropic probably will be the last as well, Huang added.

OpenAI and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
