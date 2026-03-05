Nvidia will not be able to invest $100 billion in OpenAI due to IPO, CEO Huang says

March 4 : Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that the opportunity to invest $100 billion in OpenAI is probably not in the cards as the ChatGPT creator is set to go public later this year.

Nvidia has finalized a $30 billion investment in OpenAI, which might be the last time it has the opportunity to "invest in a consequential company like this," Huang said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom conference on Wednesday.

The AI giant's $10 billion investment in Anthropic probably will be the last as well, Huang added.

OpenAI and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.