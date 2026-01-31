Nvidia's plan to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI has stalled, WSJ reports

Jan 30 : Nvidia's plan to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI to help it train and run its latest artificial-intelligence models has stalled after some inside the chip giant expressed doubts about the deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Both companies are rethinking the future of their partnership, and the latest discussions include an equity investment of tens of billions of dollars as part of OpenAI's current funding round, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has privately emphasized to industry associates in recent months that the original $100 billion agreement was non-binding and not finalized, the report said.

Huang has also privately criticized what he has described as a lack of discipline in OpenAI's business approach and expressed concern about the competition it faces from the likes of Alphabet's Google and Anthropic, the WSJ added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. OpenAI and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.