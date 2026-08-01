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NXP in talks to buy chip developer Ambarella, FT reports
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NXP in talks to buy chip developer Ambarella, FT reports

NXP in talks to buy chip developer Ambarella, FT reports

The NXP Semiconductors logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

01 Aug 2026 01:06AM (Updated: 01 Aug 2026 01:52AM)
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July 31 : NXP Semiconductors is in talks to buy chip designer Ambarella, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Shares of Ambarella, which has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, jumped about 19 per cent, while NXP shares fell more than 3 per cent, following the report.

• A potential deal can bolster NXP's capabilities in software-defined vehicles, radar and electrification, as Ambarella develops low-power AI chips and software for edge devices such as cameras, vehicles and robotics.

• Discussions are ongoing and might not lead to a transaction, FT said.

• NXP declined a Reuters requests for comment, while Ambarella did not immediately respond.

• The development comes after NXP forecast quarterly revenue above analysts' estimates on Tuesday, signaling strong demand for its chips in automotive, industrial and data-center markets.

Source: Reuters
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