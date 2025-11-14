Oil climbs 1% after Ukrainian attack damages Russian oil depot

Oil prices climbed about 1 per cent on Friday, boosted by supply fears after a Ukrainian drone attack hit an oil depot in a major Russian export hub, the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

Brent crude futures rose 79 cents, or 1.25 per cent, to $63.80 a barrel by 0701 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 82 cents, or 1.38 per cent, to $59.50 a barrel.

Both contracts jumped more than 2 per cent in early Asia trading but then pared some gains. Brent has gained 0.28 per cent on the week, while WTI has lost 0.38 per cent.

Friday's attack damaged a ship in port, apartment blocks and an oil depot in Novorossiysk, injuring three crew of the vessel, Russian officials said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Ukrainian drone attacks ... have sparked new fears of oil supply flow disruptions as this port is the second largest oil export hub in Russia," said June Goh, senior oil market analyst for Sparta Commodities, adding that Friday's attack came barely two weeks after another major one at Tuapse.

"The extent of the damage is not yet known but if the pattern of escalation continues, then there would be a supply curtailment both in crude and product exports out of Russia."

Industry sources say crude oil shipments via Novorossiysk reached 3.22 million tonnes, or 761,000 barrels a day, in October, with a total of 1.794 million tonnes of oil products exported.

The price increases came after both Brent and WTI fell about 3 per cent on Wednesday, weighed down by an OPEC report that global oil supply would match demand in 2026, in a further shift from its earlier projections of a supply deficit.

On Thursday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a larger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stocks last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell less than expected. [EIA/S]

Crude inventories rose by 6.4 million barrels to 427.6 million barrels in the week that ended on November 7, the EIA said, versus Reuters poll expectations for a gain of 1.96 million barrels.

Investors are also watching the impact of Western sanctions on Russian oil supply and trade flows.

The U.S. imposed sanctions banning deals with Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft after November 21, as part of efforts to bring the Kremlin to peace talks over Ukraine.

About 1.4 million barrels per day of Russia's oil, or almost a third of seaborne exporting potential, has been added to stocks held on tankers as unloading slows due to U.S. sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, JPMorgan said on Thursday.

Unloading cargoes could become much more challenging after the November 21 cut-off to receive oil supplied by the companies, the bank added.