Oil extends gains as Middle East conflict threatens export facilities

Oil prices extended gains on Monday (Mar 16) as the US-Israeli war against Iran entered a third week, putting oil infrastructure at risk and keeping the Strait of Hormuz shut in the biggest disruption to global supplies ever.

Brent crude futures jumped US$2.01, or 1.95 per cent, to US$105.15 a barrel by 11.38pm GMT after settling US$2.68 higher on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed US$1.61, or 1.63 per cent, to US$100.32 a barrel, after gaining nearly US$3 in the previous session.

Both contracts have surged more than 40 per cent this month to their highest levels since 2022 after the US-Israeli attacks on Iran prompted Tehran to halt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - a key chokepoint for a fifth of the global oil supply.

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US President Donald Trump threatened further strikes on Iran's Kharg Island oil export hub after hitting military targets over the weekend, drawing a defiant response of more retaliation from Tehran. Kharg Island handles about 90 per cent of Iran's oil exports.

Iranian drones hit a key oil terminal in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates shortly after the attacks on Kharg. Oil loading operations at Fujairah have since resumed, four sources said, but it was unclear if the operations were back to normal.

Fujairah, outside the Strait of Hormuz, is the outlet for about 1 million barrels per day of the UAE's flagship Murban crude oil - a volume equal to about 1 per cent of world demand.