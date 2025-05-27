Oil falls as higher OPEC+ output expectations weigh on sentiment

Oil prices slipped for a second session on Tuesday on increasing expectations members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, will decide to increase their output at a meeting later this week.

Brent crude futures shed 24 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $64.50 a barrel by 0507 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 29 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $61.24 a barrel. The WTI contract did not settle on Monday because of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.

"Crude oil edged lower as the market contemplated the outlook for rising OPEC supply," Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, said in a note.

OPEC+ will likely finalise July output at their meeting, which sources have previously told Reuters will entail a production increase of 411,000 barrels per day.

Russian Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that OPEC+ had yet to discuss hiking output. The group is likely to finalise output quotas in an online ministerial meeting on May 28.

Eight OPEC+ members that had pledged additional voluntary cuts are now expected to meet on May 31, one day earlier than previously scheduled, three sources within the group told Reuters on Monday.

OPEC+ members had already agreed to accelerate oil output increases for a second month in June.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to extend trade talks with the European Union until July 9 alleviated immediate fears of tariffs that could suppress fuel demand, placing a lid on losses.

Iran set the official selling price for its light crude oil grade for Asian buyers at $1.80 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for June, the state-owned National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said. The price it set for May was a premium of $1.65.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that Iran would be able to survive if negotiations with the U.S. over its nuclear programme fail to secure a deal.

If nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran fail, it could mean continued sanctions on Iran, which would limit Iranian supply and be supportive of oil prices.