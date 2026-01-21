Oil prices fall on supply build expectations, Greenland tension

LONDON, Jan 21 : Oil prices fell on Wednesday as expectations of a build in U.S. crude inventories outweighed a temporary shutdown at two large fields in Kazakhstan and fresh geopolitical tension tied to U.S. threats of tariffs over its bid to gain control of Greenland.

Brent futures were down 55 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $64.37 a barrel at 1007 GMT. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude contract was down 44 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $59.92 a barrel.

Both contracts closed about 1.5 per cent higher in the previous session after OPEC+ producer Kazakhstan halted output at the Tengiz and Korolev oilfields on Sunday due to power distribution issues. Strong Chinese economic data was also positive.

Oil production at the two Kazakh fields could be halted for another seven to 10 days, three industry sources told Reuters.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The oil output halt at Tengiz, one of the world's largest oilfields, and Korolev is temporary, and downward pressure from an expected rise in U.S. crude inventories along with geopolitical tension will persist, IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there was "no going back" on his goal to control Greenland. Last week he vowed to implement a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until the U.S. is allowed to buy the Arctic island.

The increased geopolitical tensions, which add pressure to the oil markets as tariffs could slow economic growth, were adding to risk-off sentiment, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles were expected to have risen last week, while distillate inventories likely fell, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Six analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 1.7 million barrels in the week to January 16.

The American Petroleum Institute weekly inventory data is due at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Wednesday, and figures from the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, are due at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT) on Thursday, both a day later due to a U.S. federal holiday on Monday.

While such inventory growth would be negative for oil prices, Gregory Brew, senior analyst with the Eurasia Group consultancy, said the potential for U.S.-Iran tensions to re-escalate would be supportive.

Trump threatened to strike Iran over its violent crackdown on anti-government protests earlier this month.