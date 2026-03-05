Oil price up nearly 2% in early Asian trade

TOKYO: Oil prices rose nearly 2 per cent in early Asian trade on Thursday (Mar 5), off the back of persistent worries about supplies because of the Middle East conflict.

At around 11.10pm GMT (Thursday, 7.10am, Singapore time) West Texas Intermediate, having closed barely changed on Wednesday at US$74.66 per barrel, was up 1.86 per cent at US$76.05 per barrel.

Brent North Sea Crude, which ended the previous day flat at US$81.40 per barrel, was not being traded.

The US-Israel conflict with Iran that began on Saturday has effectively closed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A fifth of the world's seaborne crude oil travels through the waterway, as well as considerable volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG).