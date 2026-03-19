Oil prices jump 5% after Iran threatens to attack Middle East energy facilities

NEW YORK, March 18 : Oil prices were up 5 per cent on Wednesday after Iran's Revolutionary Guards threatened to attack several energy facilities across the Middle East in retaliation, raising the risk of further disruptions to the region's energy supplies.

Brent futures rose $5.14, or 5 per cent to $108.56 a barrel at 1:30 p.m. ET (1830 GMT) on Wednesday, having risen to as high as $109.95 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained $2.17, or 2.3 per cent, to $98.38. WTI also hit its widest discount to Brent since May 2019 on fears of a protracted conflict.

Iran's huge Pars gas field was hit on Wednesday during the U.S.-Israeli war, a major escalation that prompted Tehran to warn its neighbours that their energy installations would be targeted "in the coming hours." Iran warned that it would attack refineries, petrochemical facilities and gas fields in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.

"The attacks on Iran's South Pars field were boosting oil and gas prices, and any further escalations of attacks to energy infrastructure would continue to raise prices," SEB analyst Ole Hvalbye said.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has halted shipments via the world's most important oil artery, the Strait of Hormuz, which handles 20 per cent of global oil and LNG supply. Total oil output cuts in the Middle East are estimated at 7 million to 10 million barrels per day or 7 per cent to 10 per cent of global demand. EASING PRESSURE

To offer some relief to skyrocketing prices, the Trump administration announced on Wednesday a 60-day waiver of the Jones Act shipping law, temporarily allowing foreign-flagged vessels to move fuel, fertilizer and other goods between U.S. ports as soaring energy and agricultural prices strain supply chains amid the ongoing conflict in and around Iran.

The United States also issued a general license authorizing certain deals involving Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday, while a Bloomberg News report, citing people familiar with the matter, said U.S. Vice President JD Vance and other key Trump administration officials plan to meet with oil executives on Thursday.

In Iraq, the North Oil Company said crude exports from Iraq's Kirkuk fields to Turkey's Ceyhan port have resumed via pipeline, after Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government agreed to restart flows on Tuesday. Kirkuk crude exports would resume with an initial capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, the company said.

Separately, Iraq's state oil company SOMO signed contracts with international carriers and buyers to export crude oil via Turkey, Jordan and Syria, the Iraqi state news agency said on Wednesday.

"Iraq turning the taps back on comes at just the right time, when the world really needs more oil supplies. It also ramps up the pressure on Iran, making it harder for them to use oil as a bargaining chip," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group.

IRAN SECURITY CHIEF DEATH

The U.S. military said on Tuesday it had targeted sites along Iran's coastline near the Strait of Hormuz because Iranian anti-ship missiles posed a risk to international shipping there.

Iran confirmed Tuesday that its security chief Ali Larijani had been killed in an Israeli attack, raising some hopes the conflict could end soon.

Meanwhile, Libya's National Oil Corporation said early on Wednesday that flows from the Sharara oilfield were being gradually redirected through alternative pipelines after a fire broke out.

In the United States, crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said. Crude inventories rose by 6.2 million barrels to 449.3 million barrels in the week ended March 13, compared with market expectations for a 383,000-barrel rise.