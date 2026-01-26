Oil prices steady as end of European outages counters US disruption

LONDON, Jan 26 : Oil prices steadied on Monday after climbing more than 2 per cent in the previous session on output disruptions in U.S. crude-producing regions and tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Brent crude futures dipped 7 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $65.81 a barrel by 1251 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 13 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $60.94.

Both benchmarks notched weekly gains of 2.7 per cent to close on Friday at their highest since January 14.

Kazakhstan is poised to resume production at its biggest oilfield, the energy ministry said on Monday, but industry sources said volumes were still low and a force majeure on CPC Blend exports was still in place.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which operates Kazakhstan's main exporting pipeline, said on Sunday that its Black Sea terminal had returned to full loading capacity after maintenance was completed at one of its three mooring points.

"Winter storm Fern struck the U.S. coast, forcing shut-ins in major crude and natural gas producing regions and adding stress to the power grid," said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova, adding that oil markets are experiencing a mild upswing as outages tighten physical flows.

About 250,000 barrels per day of crude production has been lost in the U.S. due to harsh weather, including declines in the Bakken field in Oklahoma and parts of Texas, JPMorgan analysts said on Monday.

Traders were also wary of geopolitical risks, analysts said, as tensions between the U.S. and Iran kept investors on edge.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that the U.S. has an "armada" heading toward Iran but hoped he would not have to use it, renewing warnings to Tehran against killing protesters or restarting its nuclear programme.

"Unusually cold U.S. winter weather with higher heating oil demand and likely U.S. oil supply outages was probably part of the bullish drive at the end of last week, but U.S. threats towards Iran with USS Abraham Lincoln being deployed to the Middle East was probably more important," an SEB research note said on Monday.

On Friday, a senior Iranian official said Iran would treat any attack "as an all-out war against us".

OPEC+ is expected to keep its pause on oil output increases for March at a meeting on Sunday, three OPEC+ delegates told Reuters.