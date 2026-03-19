Oil settles up 4% after Iran threats to attack Gulf energy facilities

NEW YORK, March 18 : Oil prices closed up 4 per cent on Wednesday after Iran's Revolutionary Guards threatened to attack several energy facilities across the Middle East in retaliation for a strike on the Pars gas field, raising the risk of further disruptions to the region's energy supplies.

Brent futures settled at $107.38 a barrel, up nearly $4, or 3.8 per cent, having risen to as high as $109.95 earlier in the session. Brent traded above $100 for a second day in a row, the first time it has done so since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude closed up 11 cents or 0.1 per cent at $96.32, paring most of its gains since touching a session high of $99.41. WTI also hit its widest discount to Brent since May 2019 on fears of a protracted conflict.

Iran's huge Pars gas field was hit on Wednesday, a major escalation that prompted Tehran to warn its neighbours that their energy installations would be targeted "in the coming hours."

Following that warning, Qatar's state oil giant QatarEnergy said that "extensive damage" was caused to the Ras Laffan Industrial City after it was subjected to missile attacks.

"The attacks on Iran's South Pars field were boosting oil and gas prices, and any further escalations of attacks to energy infrastructure would continue to raise prices," SEB analyst Ole Hvalbye said.

The war has halted shipments via the world's most important oil artery, the Strait of Hormuz, which handles 20 per cent of global oil and LNG supply. Total oil output cuts in the Middle East are estimated at 7 million to 10 million barrels per day or 7 per cent to 10 per cent of global demand. EASING PRESSURE

To offer some relief to skyrocketing prices, the Trump administration announced a 60-day waiver of the Jones Act shipping law, temporarily allowing foreign-flagged vessels to move fuel, fertilizer and other goods between U.S. ports.

It will also temporarily lift federal smog-cutting restrictions on summer-blend gasoline, three sources told Reuters, though the moves only marginally impacted gasoline futures contracts.

The U.S. issued a general license authorizing certain deals involving Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, while a report said Vice President JD Vance and other key Trump administration officials plan to meet on Thursday with the American Petroleum Institute, the nation’s largest oil trade group.

In Iraq, the North Oil Company said crude exports from Iraq's Kirkuk fields to Turkey's Ceyhan port have resumed via pipeline, after Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government agreed to restart flows on Tuesday. Kirkuk crude exports would resume with an initial capacity of 250,000 bpd, the company said.

Separately, Iraq's state oil company SOMO signed contracts with international carriers and buyers to export crude oil via Turkey, Jordan and Syria, the Iraqi state news agency said on Wednesday.

"Iraq turning the taps back on comes at just the right time, when the world really needs more oil supplies. It also ramps up the pressure on Iran, making it harder for them to use oil as a bargaining chip," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group.

Libya's National Oil Corporation said early on Wednesday that flows from the Sharara oilfield were being gradually redirected through alternative pipelines after a fire broke out.

In the U.S., crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said. Crude inventories rose by 6.2 million barrels to 449.3 million barrels in the week ended March 13, compared with market expectations for a rise of 383,000 barrels.