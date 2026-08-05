Logo
Logo

Business

Oil steadies after two-day slump as investors eye Hormuz traffic
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Oil steadies after two-day slump as investors eye Hormuz traffic

Oil steadies after two-day slump as investors eye Hormuz traffic

Sunset clouds glow over pump jacks at the Airankol oil field operated by Caspiy Neft in the Atyrau region, Kazakhstan, April 21, 2026. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

05 Aug 2026 09:26AM (Updated: 05 Aug 2026 10:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PERTH, Aug 5 : Oil steadied on Wednesday after steep falls in the previous two trading sessions, as investors waited to see if efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war and restore traffic through the blockaded Strait of Hormuz were making progress.

Brent crude futures rose 26 cents, or about 0.33 per cent, to $79.62 a barrel by 0110 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 0.16 per cent, or 12 cents, to $75.90 a barrel.

Qatar said on Tuesday mediators were making progress in efforts to end the war, driving oil prices lower, although Tehran has denied U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that talks are already under way. Brent closed on Tuesday below $80 a barrel for the first time since July 13.

“The main sticking point appears to be whether Iran will continue to insist on a degree of control over the waterway, and whether the U.S. will stand its ground and refuse that outcome,” analysts from IG said in a note.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Brent closed more than 5 per cent lower on Tuesday after the comments from Qatar, extending Monday's steep losses on hopes that an arrangement could soon be reached. Prior to the beginning of the war some 20 per cent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas transited through the strait, and in March alone prices rose 50 per cent.

Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed efforts to narrow differences between Washington and Tehran and improve the prospects for a lasting settlement during a phone call on Tuesday, Qatar's Emiri office said.

Trump said on Monday that talks with Tehran had started and Iran faced a "last chance" to reach a deal. Iranian officials insisted no negotiations with the U.S. were taking place.

U.S. crude and gasoline inventories rose while distillate stocks fell last week, market sources said on Tuesday, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.

Crude stocks rose by about 2.7 million barrels in the week ended July 31, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Official numbers from the EIA, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, are due at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement