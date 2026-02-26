Oil steadies as investors await US-Iran talks

LONDON, Feb 26 : Oil prices inched up on Thursday as investors assessed whether U.S.-Iran talks could avert a military conflict that risks supply disruptions, though gains were capped by a build in U.S. crude inventories.

Brent futures were trading at $71.02 per barrel, up 17 cents, or 0.24 per cent, by 0847 GMT. WTI futures rose 12 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $65.54 per barrel.

Brent rose on Monday to its highest since July 31 as Washington positioned military forces in the Middle East to press Iran to negotiate an end to its nuclear and ballistic missile programme.

"Investors are focusing on whether military conflict will be averted in the U.S.-Iran negotiations," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Even if hostilities were to break out, provided the targets were limited and the conflict short-lived, WTI would likely rise temporarily to above $70 a barrel before retreating to the $60–$65 range, he said.

An extended conflict could disrupt supplies from Iran, the third-biggest crude producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and other Middle East exporters.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are due to meet an Iranian delegation for a third round of talks on Thursday in Geneva.

"The outcome of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks today will be key to the direction of oil prices ... A constructive resolution would likely prompt the market to gradually unwind as much as a $10 per barrel risk premium, which we believe is currently priced in," ING analysts said in a note on Thursday.

On the supply side, Saudi Arabia is increasing its oil production and exports as part of a contingency plan in case any U.S. strike on Iran disrupts supplies from the Middle East, two sources familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.

OPEC+, which includes members of OPEC and allies including Russia, is likely to consider raising its oil output by 137,000 barrels per day for April, three sources with knowledge of OPEC+ thinking said as the group prepares for peak summer demand and a price boost from the tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Limiting oil's price gains, U.S. crude inventories rose by 16 million barrels last week, the most in three years, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.