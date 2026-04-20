Oil tanker exits Hormuz, heading to South Korea's HD Hyundai Oilbank, data shows

SEOUL, April 20 : An oil tanker is heading to discharge its cargo at South Korean refiner HD Hyundai Oilbank after passing through the Strait of Hormuz, shipping data showed.

The Malta-flagged Odessa passed through the strait on April 13, Kpler data showed, but did not indicate where the tanker had loaded the oil.

The Suezmax tanker, which can carry 1 million barrels of oil, had its AIS tracker switched off and re-appeared on April 17 near the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah port, LSEG data showed.

A Hyundai Oilbank spokesperson confirmed the tanker is heading to its refinery but declined to comment on what the tanker is carrying. He referred to shipping data when asked whether the vessel had passed the strait.

Dynacom, the ship's Greece-based manager, could not be reached for comment outside of office hours.