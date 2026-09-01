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Oncology firm Novocure says cyberattack exposed US patient records
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Oncology firm Novocure says cyberattack exposed US patient records

Oncology firm Novocure says cyberattack exposed US patient records

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Cyber Attack" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

01 Sep 2026 07:57PM
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Sept 1 : Oncology company Novocure said on Tuesday a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to certain information systems in mid-August exposed internal records of more than 1,400 U.S. patients.

The breach adds to a growing number of cyberattacks on the healthcare sector, including medical device makers Abbott, Stryker Medtronic and Boston Scientific, drugmaker Novo Nordisk and drug-delivery equipment supplier West Pharmaceutical Services.

Here are some more details:

• Novocure said it activated its cybersecurity response plan, implemented containment measures and initiated an internal investigation of the event.

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• The exposed data included internal company patient ID numbers and general contact information for healthcare providers the company works with and for Novocure employees such as their job titles and phone numbers.

• Data for fewer than 50 other patients in the western U.S. that included additional identifying information was also exposed.

• The company said access to its medical treatment devices was not obtained, and that all its systems are fully functional.

• Novocure does not expect this cybersecurity incident to have a material impact on its financials.

Source: Reuters
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