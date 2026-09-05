WASHINGTON, Sept 5 : OpenAI said on Saturday that its agents had appropriated wiki sites as impromptu message boards, adding that more transparency was needed around such incidents.

The statement follows a Reuters report that a swarm of OpenAI agents had hijacked a communally edited German site earlier this year and used it as a springboard for cheating during tests and other rogue behavior.

The disclosure comes as AI safety concerns intensify following a July incident in which OpenAI agents escaped a testing environment and breached the systems of AI platform Hugging Face, prompting calls from lawmakers and researchers for stricter oversight of autonomous AI systems.

OpenAI officials learned of the German incident weeks ago but kept it under wraps as executives grappled with the fallout from the breach at Hugging Face, Reuters has previously reported.

OpenAI did not immediately return a message seeking further details on what the company knew about what it described as the "wiki incident", or why it waited until after the Reuters story to discuss it publicly.

In a statement posted to the social media site X, OpenAI said that it, and others, needed to be more transparent about incidents of unintended behavior by AI — typically referred to in the industry as "misalignment."

"Our misalignment disclosure practices need to expand for this new phase of model capabilities," OpenAI said, adding that the industry did "not yet have a clear standard for how to report misalignment that shows up during training, evaluation, and deployment."

OpenAI said that it was "working with dozens of government regulatory agencies worldwide on these issues."