Logo
Logo

Business

OpenAI asks US judge to dismiss Apple's trade secrets case
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

OpenAI asks US judge to dismiss Apple's trade secrets case

OpenAI asks US judge to dismiss Apple's trade secrets case
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo/File Photo/File Photo
OpenAI asks US judge to dismiss Apple's trade secrets case
FILE PHOTO: View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo
06 Aug 2026 02:11PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 5 : OpenAI asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to dismiss Apple's lawsuit accusing it and two former Apple employees of misappropriating the iPhone maker's trade secrets to benefit the ChatGPT maker's foray into consumer hardware.

"OpenAI has no use, need or desire for Apple's trade secrets. OpenAI is building something entirely new and different from anything at Apple," lawyers for OpenAI wrote in the motion to dismiss filed on Wednesday.

"OpenAI does have an interest in hiring the best engineers, inventors, developers and creators — many of whom have decided to leave Apple and to come to OpenAI, attracted by the innovative and exciting work the company is doing," they added.

Apple sued OpenAI in July, accusing it of orchestrating a broad effort to systematically acquire and exploit Apple's confidential information through former employees, recruiting practices and supplier relationships to accelerate its push into the consumer hardware business.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement