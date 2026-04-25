OpenAI chief apologizes for not reporting shooting suspect to police

April 25 : OpenAI Chief Sam Altman apologized to the Canadian community of Tumbler Ridge for failing to alert police about a banned account linked to Jesse Van Rootselaar, who police say killed eight people in a school in February before taking her own life.

• In a letter dated April 23, Altman said he was "deeply sorry" that law enforcement was not alerted to Van Rootselaar's ChatGPT account, which had been banned in June.

• OpenAI had earlier said it had banned Van Rootselaar's account last year for policy violations, but the issues did not meet its internal criteria for reporting to law enforcement.

• Altman said he had spoken with Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka and British Columbia Premier David Eby about the tragedy, describing the community's pain as "unimaginable."

• He said the company is committed to working with government officials to help prevent a similar tragedy from happening again.