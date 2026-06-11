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OpenAI considers drastic price cuts, anticipating war for users with Anthropic, WSJ reports
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Business

OpenAI considers drastic price cuts, anticipating war for users with Anthropic, WSJ reports

OpenAI considers drastic price cuts, anticipating war for users with Anthropic, WSJ reports

OpenAI logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

11 Jun 2026 09:45AM (Updated: 11 Jun 2026 09:53AM)
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June 10 : OpenAI is considering drastically reducing the prices it charges users as it seeks to win customers from its competitor Anthropic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company might lower prices for tokens, the central unit for gauging AI costs, though the discussions are still in flux, the report added. 

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. 

Source: Reuters
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