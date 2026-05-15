OpenAI explores legal options against Apple, Bloomberg News reports

May 14 : Apple's two-year-old partnership with OpenAI has become strained, with the AI startup failing to see the expected benefits from the deal and now preparing possible legal action, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

OpenAI lawyers are actively working with an outside legal firm on a range of options, including potentially sending the iPhone maker a notice alleging breach of contract without necessarily filing a full lawsuit at the outset, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.