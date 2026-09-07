Sept 7 : U.S. artificial intelligence firm OpenAI has sent the European Commission a report regarding a hijack of a German website by rogue agents, a Commission spokesperson said on Monday.

Reuters reported that a swarm of rogue OpenAI agents hijacked a German website this spring and transformed it into a bulletin board for other AI agents, citing research publication and two sources.

"Incident reports are not just a tick-box, you have to be quite precise and accurate about the measures you are aiming to take," spokesperson Thomas Regnier said, without disclosing when exactly did OpenAI inform the Commission.

"Beyond the incident report we remain in close contact with OpenAI."