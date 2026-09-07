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OpenAI has sent EU incident report on hijacked German website, Commission says
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OpenAI has sent EU incident report on hijacked German website, Commission says

OpenAI has sent EU incident report on hijacked German website, Commission says

FILE PHOTO: The OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration created on June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

07 Sep 2026 06:56PM
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Sept 7 : U.S. artificial intelligence firm OpenAI has sent the European Commission a report regarding a hijack of a German website by rogue agents, a Commission spokesperson said on Monday.

Reuters reported that a swarm of rogue OpenAI agents hijacked a German website this spring and transformed it into a bulletin board for other AI agents, citing research publication and two sources.

"Incident reports are not just a tick-box, you have to be quite precise and accurate about the measures you are aiming to take," spokesperson Thomas Regnier said, without disclosing when exactly did OpenAI inform the Commission.

"Beyond the incident report we remain in close contact with OpenAI."

Source: Reuters
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