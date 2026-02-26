OpenAI hires ex-Apple models head from Meta, The Information reports

Feb 25 : OpenAI has hired Ruoming Pang, a high-profile AI researcher at Meta, who had joined the company from Apple about seven months ago, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing an OpenAI spokesperson.

Meta and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Pang oversaw artificial intelligence infrastructure for Meta's Superintelligence Labs, which is developing the company's next generation of AI models. He left Meta last week after being aggressively recruited by OpenAI for several months, the report added.

Pang joined Meta last year on a compensation package valued at more than $200 million over several years, according to a Bloomberg report.

Meta and its peers are fueling a fierce Silicon Valley talent war through aggressive hiring as tech firms offer multi-million-dollar pay packages to attract top talent in the race to lead the next wave of AI.