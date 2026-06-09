OpenAI joins Anthropic in IPO push

June 8 : OpenAI said on Monday it confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering recently, joining rival Anthropic in a push toward the stock market as investors seek exposure to the artificial intelligence boom.

The ChatGPT-maker said it has not decided on a timeline of the IPO yet nor did it disclose the size or terms of the offering.

Here are some comments on the listing:

MICHAEL ASHLEY SCHULMAN, PARTNER AT CERITY PARTNERS:

"Undoubtedly, OpenAI is keeping options open as Anthropic edged ahead with its filing after a monster funding round, yet both giants operate on timelines dictated by their own regulatory whirlwinds and internal builds rather than copycat moves.

For broader markets, an eventual OpenAI listing could accelerate the narrative that artificial intelligence is infrastructure, pulling more public capital into the sector; until then, expect the company to keep leveraging private advantages to maintain its lead."

GIL LURIA, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF D.A. DAVIDSON:

"What OpenAI does not want is for the public market capital to exhaust itself. Not only are SpaceX and Anthropic ahead of it in line to IPO, large public competitors could also raise tens of billions of dollars each in public market secondary issuances, as Google just completed last week."

JOSEF SCHUSTER, IPOX CEO:

"SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic are now engulfing onto the public markets to finance their massive growth. While the markets currently welcome the firms with open arms, they will be relentless in rewarding and punishing as their fundamental profile builds over time.

Given that their IPO offerings characteristics diverge so much from the average U.S. IPO, including offering size and initial float, it is a given that their life as a publicly traded entity will be highly dynamic."

JAKE DOLLARHIDE, CEO, LONGBOW ASSET MANAGEMENT:

"With SpaceX, everyone knows Elon Musk, everyone knows what they're getting or think they're getting. Anthropic and Open AI will have much more to do with what people are choosing to use personal entertainment or for work, as far as AI. Some use Claude and live and die by it, and some use Chat GPT and live and die by it, and so I think you're going to get very specific investors who use those services who want to buy that stock."

ADAM SARHAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF 50 PARK INVESTMENTS:

"There's nothing surprising here. They are likely waiting to see how the market reacts to the other largely anticipated IPOs before announcing the timing."