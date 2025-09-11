Logo
OpenAI, Oracle sign $300 billion computing deal, WSJ reports
11 Sep 2025 02:21AM
OpenAI has signed a contract to purchase $300 billion in computing power over roughly five years from Oracle, among biggest in history, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
